Thursday, January 4, 2024

Abortion is still legal in Kansas, but access looks different than it did a year ago. And abortion will likely continue to be hotly debated by Kansas lawmakers when they return to Topeka next week. KMUW's Rose Conlon spoke with KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin about where things stand heading into 2024.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will continue to oppose plans to shift state tax dollars to private schools.

Modern parking meters and more parking enforcement is coming to downtown Wichita.

The state of Kansas will spend nearly $5 million dollars in federal funds on new electric vehicle charging stations .

A bill in Congress aims to increase financing and cut red tape for the biorefinery industry. Its backers say it could help the US develop viable alternatives to many petroleum-based products.

Wichita Public Library patrons last year clamored for celebrity memoirs and books made popular on TikTok.

A portion of west Murdock near Sim Golf Course will be closed for construction related to the new northwest water treatment plant.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Jim Meadows, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Nomin Ujiyediin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper