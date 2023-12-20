Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
The team behind Wichita's Early Edition understands that you can't always be tuned-in to your radio. But we're always listening, and we thought you might enjoy this Unsung Hero segment which aired yesterday afternoon on All Things Considered.
Plus more on these stories:
- City of Wichita employees will receive a pay increase this year.
- The City of Wichita has created a property tax relief program for seniors and disabled veterans.
- Wichita's city council passed its first-ever tree policy Tuesday, which is meant to protect and expand the city's tree canopy.
- Around 80 Mennonites demonstrated in Wichita Tuesday against Israel’s war in Gaza.
- A subsidiary of Koch Industries has purchased a fertilizer plant in southeast Iowa.
- The Environmental Protection Agency has fined a southeast Kansas company for improperly handling hazardous waste.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Autumn Barnes, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mary Louise Kelly, Tom Shine and Kristin Wong
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper