Wednesday, December 20, 2023

The team behind Wichita's Early Edition understands that you can't always be tuned-in to your radio. But we're always listening, and we thought you might enjoy this Unsung Hero segment which aired yesterday afternoon on All Things Considered.

Plus more on these stories:



City of Wichita employees will receive a pay increase this year.

The City of Wichita has created a property tax relief program for seniors and disabled veterans.

Wichita's city council passed its first-ever tree policy Tuesday, which is meant to protect and expand the city's tree canopy.

Around 80 Mennonites demonstrated in Wichita Tuesday against Israel’s war in Gaza.

A subsidiary of Koch Industries has purchased a fertilizer plant in southeast Iowa.

The Environmental Protection Agency has fined a southeast Kansas company for improperly handling hazardous waste.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Autumn Barnes, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mary Louise Kelly, Tom Shine and Kristin Wong

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper