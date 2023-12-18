Monday, December 18, 2023

The story of the Nutcracker is pretty simple. A girl gets a wooden nutcracker for Christmas. It comes alive … and it takes her on an enchanted journey. But what’s less simple is all the work required to make that magic happen on stage. Rose Conlon dropped by a recent rehearsal at Ballet Wichita to get a behind-the-scenes look at this holiday tradition.

Plus more on these stories:

Applications for a state program that helps low-income Kansans heat their homes during the winter months opens today.

The Wichita City Council will vote this week to update its licensing code, including repealing license requirements for several businesses.

Hundreds of Wichita residents struggled last year to find a landlord to accept housing vouchers. A year later, the city has now utilized all of its vouchers – but thousands more need rental assistance.

New research from the University of Kansas finds that the association between wealth and health differs across racial and ethnic groups.

Jeff Goering has been appointed to another two-year term as chief judge for Sedgwick County's 18th Judicial District.

More than 1 million Kansans are expected to hit the road this week for the holidays.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Rose Conlon, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

