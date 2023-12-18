Monday, December 18, 2023
The story of the Nutcracker is pretty simple. A girl gets a wooden nutcracker for Christmas. It comes alive … and it takes her on an enchanted journey. But what’s less simple is all the work required to make that magic happen on stage. Rose Conlon dropped by a recent rehearsal at Ballet Wichita to get a behind-the-scenes look at this holiday tradition.
Plus more on these stories:
- Applications for a state program that helps low-income Kansans heat their homes during the winter months opens today.
- The Wichita City Council will vote this week to update its licensing code, including repealing license requirements for several businesses.
- Hundreds of Wichita residents struggled last year to find a landlord to accept housing vouchers. A year later, the city has now utilized all of its vouchers – but thousands more need rental assistance.
- New research from the University of Kansas finds that the association between wealth and health differs across racial and ethnic groups.
- Jeff Goering has been appointed to another two-year term as chief judge for Sedgwick County's 18th Judicial District.
- More than 1 million Kansans are expected to hit the road this week for the holidays.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Rose Conlon, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper