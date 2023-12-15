© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, December 15, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
As families gather over the holiday break, it’s the perfect time to sit down together with an old-fashioned board game. Suzanne Perez talked with the owner of a Wichita toy store about what’s new and interesting in the world of games.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The City of Wichita has re-opened bids for groups interested in revitalizing the former downtown library.
  • More Kansas students are qualifying for special education services at school.
  • The Kansas judicial branch has begun restoring access to its computer system across the state.
  • Garden City police say they are investigating an officer’s actions after cell phone video showed him slamming a student to the ground last week.
  • Governors from Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri met with the Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha Thursday.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will give her State the of State address on January 10th in Topeka.
  • Wichita will host another round of open houses in the next week for 11 public housing units it's selling.
  • Wichita State University announced that Juneteenth will become an official university holiday beginning in 2024.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
