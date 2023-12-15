Friday, December 15, 2023

As families gather over the holiday break, it’s the perfect time to sit down together with an old-fashioned board game. Suzanne Perez talked with the owner of a Wichita toy store about what’s new and interesting in the world of games.

Plus more on these stories:



The City of Wichita has re-opened bids for groups interested in revitalizing the former downtown library.

More Kansas students are qualifying for special education services at school.

The Kansas judicial branch has begun restoring access to its computer system across the state.

Garden City police say they are investigating an officer’s actions after cell phone video showed him slamming a student to the ground last week.

Governors from Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri met with the Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha Thursday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will give her State the of State address on January 10th in Topeka.

Wichita will host another round of open houses in the next week for 11 public housing units it's selling.

Wichita State University announced that Juneteenth will become an official university holiday beginning in 2024.

