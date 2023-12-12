© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
At surface level, "The Other Half," by Charlotte Vassell is a satirical murder mystery involving the haves and have-nots in modern London. But as she tells KMUW's Beth Golay, on a deeper level it's much more nuanced. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants to help children exposed to drugs.
  • A state inspector says Kansas has made more than $16 million dollars in overpayments to Medicaid.
  • After two years, Sedgwick County will end a program that helped residents and businesses recover from the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • State and county officials will host a town hall Tuesday to gather community input on proposed locations for a new Psychiatric Hospital.
  • Kansans can now vote on the design for the state’s next license plate.
  • The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive begins Wednesday. The event is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Beth Golay, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast.
