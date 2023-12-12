Tuesday, December 12, 2023

At surface level, "The Other Half," by Charlotte Vassell is a satirical murder mystery involving the haves and have-nots in modern London. But as she tells KMUW's Beth Golay, on a deeper level it's much more nuanced. We have their conversation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants to help children exposed to drugs.

A state inspector says Kansas has made more than $16 million dollars in overpayments to Medicaid.

After two years, Sedgwick County will end a program that helped residents and businesses recover from the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State and county officials will host a town hall Tuesday to gather community input on proposed locations for a new Psychiatric Hospital.

Kansans can now vote on the design for the state’s next license plate.

The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive begins Wednesday. The event is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Beth Golay, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper