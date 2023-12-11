Monday, December 11, 2023
Chief Joe Sullivan was hired a year ago to lead the Wichita Police Department at a challenging time for the agency. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron talks with Sullivan about the past year, and where he thinks the department is headed next.
Plus more on these stories:
- New research finds thousands more people are traveling to Kansas for abortions than before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
- The city of Wichita is expected to sign on to a letter asking the state to provide funding to fight homelessness.
- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a police raid on a Kansas newspaper earlier this year.
- Kansas State University has received almost $8 million dollars in funding to conduct research on soil health, sustainability and crop yields.
- Visit Wichita says people visiting the city in 20-2 spent about $1.5 billion dollars. That translated into about $200 million dollars in state and local taxes.
- A series of events celebrating the appearance of the Virgin Mary in Mexico in 1531 will conclude this week in Wichita.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper