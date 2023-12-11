© 2023 KMUW
Monday, December 11, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Chief Joe Sullivan was hired a year ago to lead the Wichita Police Department at a challenging time for the agency. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron talks with Sullivan about the past year, and where he thinks the department is headed next.

Plus more on these stories:

  • New research finds thousands more people are traveling to Kansas for abortions than before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
  • The city of Wichita is expected to sign on to a letter asking the state to provide funding to fight homelessness.
  • The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a police raid on a Kansas newspaper earlier this year.
  • Kansas State University has received almost $8 million dollars in funding to conduct research on soil health, sustainability and crop yields.
  • Visit Wichita says people visiting the city in 20-2 spent about $1.5 billion dollars. That translated into about $200 million dollars in state and local taxes.
  • A series of events celebrating the appearance of the Virgin Mary in Mexico in 1531 will conclude this week in Wichita.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
