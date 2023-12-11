Monday, December 11, 2023

Chief Joe Sullivan was hired a year ago to lead the Wichita Police Department at a challenging time for the agency. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron talks with Sullivan about the past year, and where he thinks the department is headed next.

Plus more on these stories:



New research finds thousands more people are traveling to Kansas for abortions than before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The city of Wichita is expected to sign on to a letter asking the state to provide funding to fight homelessness.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a police raid on a Kansas newspaper earlier this year.

Kansas State University has received almost $8 million dollars in funding to conduct research on soil health, sustainability and crop yields.

Visit Wichita says people visiting the city in 20-2 spent about $1.5 billion dollars. That translated into about $200 million dollars in state and local taxes.

A series of events celebrating the appearance of the Virgin Mary in Mexico in 1531 will conclude this week in Wichita.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper