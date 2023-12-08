Friday, December 8, 2023

Nine out of ten households buy greeting cards each year. People of color are underrepresented in the industry. Carla Eckels spoke with Wichita artist Paris Jane about her line of culturally based greeting cards.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall is prioritizing funding to Israel over Ukraine, as congress attempts to pass aid packages.

Kansas law enforcement officials consider civil asset forfeiture an important tool for stopping the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the state.

State and local officials are investigating the death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Doctor Brian Aalbers — the Johnson County pediatric neurologist charged with sexually exploiting children — was arraigned Thursday in federal court.

Operation Holiday says it’s in need of children’s coats as it prepares to begin distributing food and clothing to families in need.

A study recently released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the population in rural areas is on the rise after a decade of decline.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Sheila Brummer, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper