Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Musician A.J. Croce was not yet two years old when his father, songwriter Jim Croce, was killed in a 1973 plane crash. The younger Croce grew up with his father's songs and record collection and eventually began performing some of that classic material in concert. His current tour, Croce Plays Croce, celebrates the music of both A.J. and Jim Croce as well as some of the music they both loved.

Wichita Police Officers will see a significant pay increase starting next year, along with a $6 thousand dollar bonus.

Wichita’s city council voted Tuesday to hire a consultant to help it meet new federal rules for tracking lead water pipes.

An advisory board overseeing Sedgwick County 911 is recommending a third-party audit of the city and county’s emergency communications department.

Kansans will vote in a Presidential Preference Primary in March.

A second candidate has announced their intention to run for the Sedgwick County Commission.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, a republican from Kansas, has introduced legislation that could allow more health care facilities to be designated a rural emergency hospital.

Kansans may take a chance on some new plant varieties next year after the U.S. Department of Agriculture changed its hardiness zone map.

The annual Country Stampede music festival is moving from Topeka to Bonner Springs next year.

