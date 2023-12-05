Tuesday, December 5, 2023
In 2018, Sigrid Nunez won the National Book Award for the novel, The Friend, a story that explored the power of relationships between people, but also between people and their pets. Her new novel, The Vulnerables, has a similar theme, but, as she recently told KMUW's Beth Golay, this time the Covid lockdown also played a role.
Plus more on these stories:
- Families in Kansas and Missouri are in shock after federal charges allege a Johnson County pediatric neurologist tried to produce explicit content including children.
- The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting by Wichita police Sunday.
- The public parking lot at Wichita's city hall has transitioned to unmanned, automated ticket booths.
- The football teams from both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University will play in bowl games later this month.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Beth Golay, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper