Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published December 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
In 2018, Sigrid Nunez won the National Book Award for the novel, The Friend, a story that explored the power of relationships between people, but also between people and their pets. Her new novel, The Vulnerables, has a similar theme, but, as she recently told KMUW's Beth Golay, this time the Covid lockdown also played a role.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Families in Kansas and Missouri are in shock after federal charges allege a Johnson County pediatric neurologist tried to produce explicit content including children.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting by Wichita police Sunday.
  • The public parking lot at Wichita's city hall has transitioned to unmanned, automated ticket booths.
  • The football teams from both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University will play in bowl games later this month.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Beth Golay, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
