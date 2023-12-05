Tuesday, December 5, 2023

In 2018, Sigrid Nunez won the National Book Award for the novel, The Friend, a story that explored the power of relationships between people, but also between people and their pets. Her new novel, The Vulnerables, has a similar theme, but, as she recently told KMUW's Beth Golay, this time the Covid lockdown also played a role.

Plus more on these stories:



Families in Kansas and Missouri are in shock after federal charges allege a Johnson County pediatric neurologist tried to produce explicit content including children.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting by Wichita police Sunday.

The public parking lot at Wichita's city hall has transitioned to unmanned, automated ticket booths.

The football teams from both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University will play in bowl games later this month.

