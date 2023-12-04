Monday, December 4, 2023

Over 100 billion pounds of food goes to waste every year in America, in kitchens, at grocery stores, and on farms. Now a federally-funded program is connecting local farmers and food pantries in an effort to cut down on food waste. The US Department of Agriculture’s “Farm to Food Bank” is now in 28 states. But funding for the program depends on Congress and what gets included in the next farm bill.

Plus more on these stories:



Nurses at St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals will go on a one-day strike on Wednesday for the second time this year.

The Wichita City Council will revisit whether to give Wichita Police officers a $5 thousand dollar retention bonus at tomorrow’s meeting.

Groups that help Kansans pay for abortions saw a sharp rise in requests for help in 2023. But money is tight.

Kansas recently received $200,000 dollars in federal funds for a rural development project that could help grocery stores transition to a more sustainable business model to survive.

A new report calls for taking aggressive action against evergreens that are making Kansas wildfires worse.

A memorial service to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held Thursday, December 7th.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peter Medlin, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper