Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The number of severe complications during labor and delivery has increased for Kansas moms. For moms of color or women enrolled in Medicaid, complications are even more common. One of the state’s Medicaid contractors is now covering doula services as a way to help.

Plus more on these stories:



A Kansas nonprofit group is distributing 600 warming kits aimed at helping families struggling to pay their energy bills this winter.

A memorial for a law enforcement dog killed in the line of duty will be held Wednesday.

A telephone scam has resurfaced in Sedgwick County involving people impersonating Sheriff’s Office employees.

Wichita's League of Women Voters will host a forum about housing disparities this evening.

What are the effects of space travel on female reproduction? That's one of the questions scientists at the University of Kansas Medical Center and NASA are trying to answer.

Work to replace a bridge near Clearwater has been delayed because of weather.



Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Celia Hack, Calen Moore, J. Schafer, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

