Monday, November 27, 2023

Talking about climate change can be a tough job. That’s especially true in places where audiences may be more skeptical of climate science. We hear from climatologists and meteorologists across the Midwest and Great Plains who say they’re facing stress, burn out and sometimes even death threats.

Plus more on these stories:



Warm Pacific waters near the equator could mean a wetter winter for Kansas.

Extreme winter weather could put the electric grid in Kansas at risk of rolling blackouts this year.

Kansas State University is partnering with the University of Georgia to help farmers in Madagascar. The goal is helping the African farmers succeed using drought-resistant crops like sorghum.

The Machinists Union will have a second shot at organizing more than 150 contract workers at Spirit AeroSystems.

Black and Hispanic students in Kansas are underrepresented in advanced high school courses.

The University of Kansas Medical Center is joining three other Midwestern medical schools in a national research program called All of Us. The goal is to create a database to better understand risk factors for various health issues.

Three miles of the Red Bud Trail in Wichita will begin to see improvements made in 2025.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper