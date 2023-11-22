Wednesday, November 22, 2023

The bill for unpaid school meals across Kansas climbed to more than $23 million last year. KMUW's Suzanne Perez looks at how districts handle that debt, and the push to make sure children don’t go hungry at school.

The Kansas Supreme Court now says the October hack on its information system was conducted by foreign cybercriminals.

The Wichita City Council approved a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium.

Evergy's residential customers in Wichita will have to pay about four and a half dollars more on average per month under a newly-approved rate settlement.

After a Kansas Supreme Court ruling, the city of Wichita has amended its ordinance regulating after-hours clubs.

Wichita water and sewer customers will see a 5% rate increase next year.

The City of Wichita has acquired five acres of land near Northwest High School with council approval for a new police substation.

Wichita Police officers will have to wait until next month for the city council to approve giving them a $5 thousand dollar bonus.

Wichita’s city council delayed a vote Tuesday on an ordinance to fine landlords for retaliating against tenants.

City workers will lower the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita later this week for infrastructure maintenance.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper