Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
The bill for unpaid school meals across Kansas climbed to more than $23 million last year. KMUW's Suzanne Perez looks at how districts handle that debt, and the push to make sure children don’t go hungry at school.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Supreme Court now says the October hack on its information system was conducted by foreign cybercriminals.
  • The Wichita City Council approved a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium.
  • Evergy's residential customers in Wichita will have to pay about four and a half dollars more on average per month under a newly-approved rate settlement.
  • After a Kansas Supreme Court ruling, the city of Wichita has amended its ordinance regulating after-hours clubs.
  • Wichita water and sewer customers will see a 5% rate increase next year.
  • The City of Wichita has acquired five acres of land near Northwest High School with council approval for a new police substation.
  • Wichita Police officers will have to wait until next month for the city council to approve giving them a $5 thousand dollar bonus.
  • Wichita’s city council delayed a vote Tuesday on an ordinance to fine landlords for retaliating against tenants.
  • City workers will lower the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita later this week for infrastructure maintenance.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
