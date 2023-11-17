© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, November 17, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Wichita native Karen Carter is the president of Packaging and Specialty Plastics for Dow, one of the world’s largest companies. She’s also the first Black woman president in Dow’s history. Carter was recently inducted into The Kansas African-American Museum Trailblazers Hall of Fame. Carter’s sister, KMUW’s own Carla Eckels, asked her what it's like to lead more than 35,000 employees all over the world.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released an amended crime report for 2022, after Wichita media and the Wichita Police Department reported errors in the original report.
  • A library in eastern Kansas has removed some LGBTQ books after city leaders threatened to cancel the library’s lease.
  • Sedgwick County Commissioners voted this week to end a tentative purchase agreement on property it was considering for its new administration building.
  • The Wichita school district Thursday celebrated the completion of a new center where students will train for careers in healthcare.
  • The Newton City Commission has approved a policy prohibiting tobacco use in city parks.
  • Friends University is hosting its annual Ceremony of Lights on Sunday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
