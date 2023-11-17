Friday, November 17, 2023

Wichita native Karen Carter is the president of Packaging and Specialty Plastics for Dow, one of the world’s largest companies. She’s also the first Black woman president in Dow’s history. Carter was recently inducted into The Kansas African-American Museum Trailblazers Hall of Fame. Carter’s sister, KMUW’s own Carla Eckels, asked her what it's like to lead more than 35,000 employees all over the world.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released an amended crime report for 2022, after Wichita media and the Wichita Police Department reported errors in the original report.

A library in eastern Kansas has removed some LGBTQ books after city leaders threatened to cancel the library’s lease.

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted this week to end a tentative purchase agreement on property it was considering for its new administration building.

The Wichita school district Thursday celebrated the completion of a new center where students will train for careers in healthcare.

The Newton City Commission has approved a policy prohibiting tobacco use in city parks.

Friends University is hosting its annual Ceremony of Lights on Sunday.

