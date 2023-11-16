Thursday, November 16, 2023

Nearly one-third of Kansas election officials have left their position in the last four years amid harassment and criticism fueled by unsubstantiated voting fraud claims. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, the continued scrutiny may cause additional stress in 2024.

Kansas education leaders say schools need more money for special education. But they’re also willing to discuss changing the funding formula itself.

State officials say Urban Preparatory Academy did not meet requirements to be accredited because it never submitted a school improvement plan or scores from state tests.

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve $200,000 dollars in funding for an emergency winter shelter near 21st and Grove.

The Kansas Board of Education is once again supporting a bill to let school districts attach cameras to buses to help catch drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus.

People who use Wichita's park and recreation services and rentals could see some fee increases.

Daniela Rivas has been selected as Newton’s new city manager.

