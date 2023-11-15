Wednesday, November 15, 2023

For more than seven decades, pianist June Faucette-Huff has brought music to life. She’s played for churches throughout Wichita and overseas. The retired music teacher is also known for her tenure with the award-winning Spiritual ensemble, ARISE. KMUW’s Carla Eckels has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas officials evacuated a state office building in Topeka Tuesday because of a piece of suspicious mail. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are looking into the incident.

Some Kansas parents and political leaders are pushing back against social-emotional learning in schools.

Researchers say a federal program designed to draw doctors to rural areas and other underserved regions has not worked as intended.

Kansas saw an increase of more than 1000% in crop insurance payments caused by drought from 2001 to 2022, according to a new report.

An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has died.

HumanKind Ministries is seeking volunteers to help set up the new emergency winter shelter Wednesday through Friday.

Wichita will host the first statewide civics competition for middle school students next year.

Sedgwick County will host a hazardous waste collection event on Saturday.

Law enforcement patrols will increase later this month as part of an annual campaign to promote safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper