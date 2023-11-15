Wednesday, November 15, 2023
For more than seven decades, pianist June Faucette-Huff has brought music to life. She’s played for churches throughout Wichita and overseas. The retired music teacher is also known for her tenure with the award-winning Spiritual ensemble, ARISE. KMUW’s Carla Eckels has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas officials evacuated a state office building in Topeka Tuesday because of a piece of suspicious mail. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are looking into the incident.
- Some Kansas parents and political leaders are pushing back against social-emotional learning in schools.
- Researchers say a federal program designed to draw doctors to rural areas and other underserved regions has not worked as intended.
- Kansas saw an increase of more than 1000% in crop insurance payments caused by drought from 2001 to 2022, according to a new report.
- An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has died.
- HumanKind Ministries is seeking volunteers to help set up the new emergency winter shelter Wednesday through Friday.
- Wichita will host the first statewide civics competition for middle school students next year.
- Sedgwick County will host a hazardous waste collection event on Saturday.
- Law enforcement patrols will increase later this month as part of an annual campaign to promote safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.
