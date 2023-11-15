© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
For more than seven decades, pianist June Faucette-Huff has brought music to life. She’s played for churches throughout Wichita and overseas. The retired music teacher is also known for her tenure with the award-winning Spiritual ensemble, ARISE. KMUW’s Carla Eckels has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas officials evacuated a state office building in Topeka Tuesday because of a piece of suspicious mail. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are looking into the incident.
  • Some Kansas parents and political leaders are pushing back against social-emotional learning in schools.
  • Researchers say a federal program designed to draw doctors to rural areas and other underserved regions has not worked as intended.
  • Kansas saw an increase of more than 1000% in crop insurance payments caused by drought from 2001 to 2022, according to a new report.
  • An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has died.
  • HumanKind Ministries is seeking volunteers to help set up the new emergency winter shelter Wednesday through Friday.
  • Wichita will host the first statewide civics competition for middle school students next year.
  • Sedgwick County will host a hazardous waste collection event on Saturday.
  • Law enforcement patrols will increase later this month as part of an annual campaign to promote safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
