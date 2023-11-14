Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Michael Cunningham is probably best known for his Pulitzer-winning novel, The Hours, which follows three generations of women affected by the classic novel Mrs. Dalloway. His new novel, Day, follows a family on a single date—April 5th—across three years: 2019, 2020 and 2021. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Cunningham about how this family navigates complicated relationship dynamics, loss, and uncertainty brought by the pandemic.

Plus more on these stories:



A Goddard Police Officer will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man near Lake Afton last February.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is hugely underutilized - according to a new study from the US Department of Agriculture.

Sedgwick County residents can provide feedback about regulations on utility-scale solar projects at a townhall meeting on Thursday.

Kansas officials have signed off on nearly $16 million dollars in water projects, including $7 million dollars for the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.

The state of Kansas is expanding an existing mental health initiative to its juvenile justice system.

The Sedgwick County Zoo will temporarily close its bird exhibits after discovering a wild duck infected with bird flu on its grounds yesterday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Eva Tesfaye, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

