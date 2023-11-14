Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Michael Cunningham is probably best known for his Pulitzer-winning novel, The Hours, which follows three generations of women affected by the classic novel Mrs. Dalloway. His new novel, Day, follows a family on a single date—April 5th—across three years: 2019, 2020 and 2021. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Cunningham about how this family navigates complicated relationship dynamics, loss, and uncertainty brought by the pandemic.
Plus more on these stories:
- A Goddard Police Officer will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man near Lake Afton last February.
- The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is hugely underutilized - according to a new study from the US Department of Agriculture.
- Sedgwick County residents can provide feedback about regulations on utility-scale solar projects at a townhall meeting on Thursday.
- Kansas officials have signed off on nearly $16 million dollars in water projects, including $7 million dollars for the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.
- The state of Kansas is expanding an existing mental health initiative to its juvenile justice system.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo will temporarily close its bird exhibits after discovering a wild duck infected with bird flu on its grounds yesterday.
