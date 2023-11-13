Monday, November 13, 2023

"Killers of the Flower Moon" was a best-selling non-fiction book about the brutal murders of Osage Indians for their wealth and land. Now it’s a blockbuster movie directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio. And the community where many of the murders took place is wrestling with how to open up about this painful past. Harvest Public Media contributor Allison Herrera takes us to Fairfax, Oklahoma.

Plus more on these stories:



The state of Kansas is seeking local project ideas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 3 percent of children in Kansas have exemptions from at least one routine childhood vaccine this year. It’s a national trend.

Nearly $20 million dollars in federal funding will help Garden City reduce water use and stabilize Ogallala Aquifer levels

Faculty at the University of Kansas have launched a project documenting cases where land has been returned to Native American tribes.

Highway K-53 is scheduled to be closed for railroad crossing repairs in Mulvane tomorrow through Friday.

