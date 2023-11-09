Thursday, November 9, 2023

Veteran band The Ozark Mountain Daredevils emerged from Springfield, Missouri in the early 1970s and drew on a broad spectrum of American music. More than 50 years into its career, the group continues to write and record new music and make new fans. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with the band's Michael "Supe" Granda and has more.

The Sedgwick County Commission will discuss funding for an emergency winter shelter next week, after voting Wednesday to defer the discussion.

A new report by United Ways of Kansas shows nearly 2 in 5 households in the state struggle to afford basic necessities.

A group lawmakers created to study special education in Kansas finally has a meeting date, after Republican leaders initially refused to do the committee's work.

The second-largest city in Kansas has dropped its ban on certain native plants including milkweed.

The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a free pet vaccine and microchip clinic on Saturday, November 11.

City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have different hours this weekend in recognition of the Veteran’s Day holiday.

