Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Solar power in Kansas is booming, with hundreds of megawatts expected to go online in coming years. But many rural communities are skeptical of out-of-state solar developers – and are tightening regulations as the energy source grows.

Plus we have election results and more on these stories:

  • Former television reporter Lily Wu has been elected Wichita’s next mayor, unseating incumbent Brandon Whipple.
  • Incumbent Becky Tuttle was re-elected last night to her second term on the Wichita city council for District 2.
  • Former Sedgwick County G-P leader Dalton Glasscock will serve as Wichita’s District 4 city council member after defeating union leader Judy Pierce last night.
  • J.V. Johnston has won the District 5 seat for City Council, topping Gary Bond and Ben Taylor.
  • Three Republican-backed candidates lost their bids for Wichita school board Tuesday, failing to flip the board majority toward more conservative policies.
  • The City Council unanimously allocated nearly $700,000 dollars Tuesday to a new emergency shelter near 21st and Grove, despite frustrations from community members.
  • A public hearing has been set for a potential community improvement tax district in South Wichita.
  • The Wichita Police Department has received more than $2 million dollars in federal grants to establish a Real Time Crime Center.
  • University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract that will pay him $53 million dollars over the next five years. It’s the richest contract ever given to a college basketball coach at a public university.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez and Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
