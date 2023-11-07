Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Over the past decade, renewable power on the Kansas prairie typically meant one thing – wind turbines. But there’s a new energy source in town – a second wind, if you will. Solar energy in Kansas is booming, with companies flocking to the state in the hopes of developing utility-scale solar farms. KMUW’s Celia Hack reports on the expansion.

Have you ever experience deja vu? That uncanny feeling that you've lived through something before? Novelist Jonathan Evison spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about his new novel, Again and Again, which explores deja vu and reincarnation. With a twist.

Plus more on these stories:



Today is Election Day and the polls have opened in Sedgwick County.

Black community leaders gathered Monday in opposition to a proposed shelter for unhoused people near 21st and Grove.

A new coalition in Wichita is offering free pet care services this weekend to people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Kansas has received more than $1.6 million dollars in federal grants to help prevent family violence.

Less than five years after its only hospital closed, Fort Scott is set to lose its emergency room.

Newly uncovered records reveal that multiple Kansas officials had advanced knowledge of an August newspaper raid that sparked international outrage.

Wichita’s Historic County Courthouse will be illuminated in green light this week to show support for veterans.



Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Lawrence Brooks IV, Kylie Cameron, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

