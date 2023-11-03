Friday, November 3, 2023
Blues band GA-20 has become one the genre's most prominent and acclaimed bands since forming in 2018. Guitarist Matt Stubbs says that when he and co-founder Pat Faherty started the band they were only trying make a little money and celebrate their love of the blues.
- After weeks of uncertainty, the city of Wichita announced plans Thursday for an emergency winter shelter for unhoused people.
- Older Kansans in rural areas often need to travel far to get health care. That makes it harder for them to remain in their preferred communities. A Kansas Health Institute conference Thursday focused on ways to improve health care services in those areas.
- A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund says that the types of crops grown in Kansas would need to change by 2050 due to climate change.
- Prominent Wichita real estate executive Nestor Weigand Jr. has died.
- Monarch Watch, dedicated to the conservation and study of monarch butterflies, has a new director.
- Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., adding an extra hour to the day as we "fall back."
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine, Eva Tesfaye
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper