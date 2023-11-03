Friday, November 3, 2023

Blues band GA-20 has become one the genre's most prominent and acclaimed bands since forming in 2018. Guitarist Matt Stubbs says that when he and co-founder Pat Faherty started the band they were only trying make a little money and celebrate their love of the blues.

After weeks of uncertainty, the city of Wichita announced plans Thursday for an emergency winter shelter for unhoused people.

Older Kansans in rural areas often need to travel far to get health care. That makes it harder for them to remain in their preferred communities. A Kansas Health Institute conference Thursday focused on ways to improve health care services in those areas.

A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund says that the types of crops grown in Kansas would need to change by 2050 due to climate change.

Prominent Wichita real estate executive Nestor Weigand Jr. has died.

Monarch Watch, dedicated to the conservation and study of monarch butterflies, has a new director.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., adding an extra hour to the day as we "fall back."

