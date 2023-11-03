© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, November 3, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Blues band GA-20 has become one the genre's most prominent and acclaimed bands since forming in 2018. Guitarist Matt Stubbs says that when he and co-founder Pat Faherty started the band they were only trying make a little money and celebrate their love of the blues.

  • After weeks of uncertainty, the city of Wichita announced plans Thursday for an emergency winter shelter for unhoused people.
  • Older Kansans in rural areas often need to travel far to get health care. That makes it harder for them to remain in their preferred communities. A Kansas Health Institute conference Thursday focused on ways to improve health care services in those areas.
  • A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund says that the types of crops grown in Kansas would need to change by 2050 due to climate change.
  • Prominent Wichita real estate executive Nestor Weigand Jr. has died.
  • Monarch Watch, dedicated to the conservation and study of monarch butterflies, has a new director.
  • Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., adding an extra hour to the day as we "fall back."

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine, Eva Tesfaye
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay