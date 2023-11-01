Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Emo Orchestra marries classic emo songs from the likes of AFI, My Chemical Romance, The Used and other popular bands from the genre. The orchestra, featuring special guests Hawthorne Heights, is currently on its first tour with a stop in Wichita tonight. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Hawthorne Heights bassist Matt Ridenour.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita Mayoral candidate Lily Wu was able to bring in even more money than her record amount raised during the primary election, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Student test scores for the Wichita district have started to rebound after dropping during the pandemic.

Kansas doctors are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated for a respiratory virus amid a shortage of RSV shots for infants.

The bridge on Amidon between 13th and 21st Streets will open today.

A Kansas creek that was soiled by the Keystone Pipeline’s biggest ever oil spill is now flowing normally again.

Ascension Via Christi plans to close its emergency department in Fort Scott.

