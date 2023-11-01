© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Beth Golay
November 1, 2023
Emo Orchestra marries classic emo songs from the likes of AFI, My Chemical Romance, The Used and other popular bands from the genre. The orchestra, featuring special guests Hawthorne Heights, is currently on its first tour with a stop in Wichita tonight. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Hawthorne Heights bassist Matt Ridenour.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita Mayoral candidate Lily Wu was able to bring in even more money than her record amount raised during the primary election, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
  • Student test scores for the Wichita district have started to rebound after dropping during the pandemic.
  • Kansas doctors are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated for a respiratory virus amid a shortage of RSV shots for infants.
  • The bridge on Amidon between 13th and 21st Streets will open today.
  • A Kansas creek that was soiled by the Keystone Pipeline’s biggest ever oil spill is now flowing normally again.
  • Ascension Via Christi plans to close its emergency department in Fort Scott.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
