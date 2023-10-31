Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Since we're in the season of all things creepy, I recently spoke with author Isabel Cañas about her new novel, Vampires of El Norte which blends together a few genres.

Plus more on these stories:



A Kansas judge has temporarily blocked several abortion restrictions that doctors say are unconstitutional.

Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is once again pushing for Medicaid expansion in the next legislative session. She is hoping next year’s election will be the key to passing her proposal.

Free naloxone vending machines will be placed in several Kansas counties by the end of this year.

The state’s cold weather rule for utility service begins Wednesday.

A major soccer tournament will return to Wichita next summer.

The United Way of the Plains is looking to recruit 160 volunteers to help with the upcoming tax season.

