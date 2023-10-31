© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Since we're in the season of all things creepy, I recently spoke with author Isabel Cañas about her new novel, Vampires of El Norte which blends together a few genres.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A Kansas judge has temporarily blocked several abortion restrictions that doctors say are unconstitutional.
  • Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is once again pushing for Medicaid expansion in the next legislative session. She is hoping next year’s election will be the key to passing her proposal.
  • Free naloxone vending machines will be placed in several Kansas counties by the end of this year.
  • The state’s cold weather rule for utility service begins Wednesday.
  • A major soccer tournament will return to Wichita next summer.
  • The United Way of the Plains is looking to recruit 160 volunteers to help with the upcoming tax season.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
