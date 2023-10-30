Monday, October 30, 2023

Medical experts say increasing the number of liver transplants that use organs from living donors could help more Americans access lifesaving transplants. The University of Kansas Health System plans to join a growing number of hospitals that offer the procedure. KMUW's Rose Conlon brings us one donor’s story.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita school board will consider a plan tonight to sell a vacant school building and five acres of land near Northwest High School.

Universities and organizations in Kansas and Missouri are working together to grow the region’s high-tech industries. That could bring more jobs to the area and help companies grow.

Eisenhower National Airport had its busiest September ever.

Despite drought conditions in parts of the country, pumpkin farmers have been bringing in their harvest in time for Halloween.

The Salvation Army's 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign will hold a kickoff event on Wednesday.

Sedgwick County will provide a remote household hazardous waste collection on Saturday; the drop-off will be in the parking lot of Garden Plain High School’s football field from 9 to 1.

