© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 30, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Medical experts say increasing the number of liver transplants that use organs from living donors could help more Americans access lifesaving transplants. The University of Kansas Health System plans to join a growing number of hospitals that offer the procedure. KMUW's Rose Conlon brings us one donor’s story.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita school board will consider a plan tonight to sell a vacant school building and five acres of land near Northwest High School.
  • Universities and organizations in Kansas and Missouri are working together to grow the region’s high-tech industries. That could bring more jobs to the area and help companies grow.
  • Eisenhower National Airport had its busiest September ever.
  • Despite drought conditions in parts of the country, pumpkin farmers have been bringing in their harvest in time for Halloween.
  • The Salvation Army's 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign will hold a kickoff event on Wednesday.
  • Sedgwick County will provide a remote household hazardous waste collection on Saturday; the drop-off will be in the parking lot of Garden Plain High School’s football field from 9 to 1.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Rose Conlon, Jim Meadows, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay