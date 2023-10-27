Friday, October 27, 2023

Voters in the Wichita school district will elect three new Board of Education members in November, and the races are once again shaping up along partisan lines. KMUW’s Suzanne Perez looks at the candidates who are running to lead the state’s largest district.

Expanding Medicaid could save Kansas law enforcement agencies millions of dollars, according to leaders speaking at a Wichita roundtable Thursday with Governor Laura Kelly.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System warn that a standard mammogram might not be enough to detect breast cancer in many women. A new federal policy could be a big win for breast cancer detection.

A new survey shows Kansans broadly support legalizing marijuana. But Kansas remains one of just 12 states prohibiting all uses.

Revenue and profits were both up at Textron Aviation in the third quarter of this year.

A group of students at the University of Kansas School of Medicine are working to create a free clinic in Wichita to serve LGBTQ people in rural areas.

The Wichita school district will hold a job fair Monday in hopes of boosting its pool of substitute teachers and other staff.

The organization that operates the B-29 bomber Doc will host a volunteer recruiting fair and open house Saturday.

Air Capital Comic Con is this weekend at the Wichita Sports Forum.

