Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Dalton Glasscock – former head of the Sedgwick County GOP – and union president Judy Pierce will face off this fall to represent District 4 on the Wichita City Council. Current council member Jeff Blubaugh is prevented by term limits from running for reelection. Glasscock says his experience with Wichita’s city government sets him apart, while Pierce touts her time spent fighting for workers. KMUW’s Celia Hack has more on the race.

Also, Vince Herman, a co-founding member of the revered bluegrass/jam band Leftover Salmon, released his first solo album, "Enjoy the Ride" in 2022. He says that the material largely came together during a period in which he relocated from Boulder, Colorado to Nashville. It is, he adds, his vision of country music. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Herman and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • 70% of Kansans support expanding Medicaid, including more than half of Republicans. That’s according to a new public opinion survey released Tuesday by the Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University.
  • That same survey by the Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University finds that a majority of Kansans remain supportive of abortion rights.
  • Several changes to roads in downtown Wichita are expected to begin in the near future following final action Tuesday by the City Council.
  • Housing affordability and availability as well as 24/7 resources for unhoused people are major community concerns as Wichita prepares a plan to spend federal dollars it receives annually.
  • Lawmakers in Washington have a little more than two months to pass the 2023 farm bill. But the legislation is facing challenges beyond an upcoming deadline

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, and Sarah Kellogg
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
