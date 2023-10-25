Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Dalton Glasscock – former head of the Sedgwick County GOP – and union president Judy Pierce will face off this fall to represent District 4 on the Wichita City Council. Current council member Jeff Blubaugh is prevented by term limits from running for reelection. Glasscock says his experience with Wichita’s city government sets him apart, while Pierce touts her time spent fighting for workers. KMUW’s Celia Hack has more on the race.

Also, Vince Herman, a co-founding member of the revered bluegrass/jam band Leftover Salmon, released his first solo album, "Enjoy the Ride" in 2022. He says that the material largely came together during a period in which he relocated from Boulder, Colorado to Nashville. It is, he adds, his vision of country music. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Herman and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



70% of Kansans support expanding Medicaid, including more than half of Republicans. That’s according to a new public opinion survey released Tuesday by the Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University.

That same survey by the Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University finds that a majority of Kansans remain supportive of abortion rights.

Several changes to roads in downtown Wichita are expected to begin in the near future following final action Tuesday by the City Council.

Housing affordability and availability as well as 24/7 resources for unhoused people are major community concerns as Wichita prepares a plan to spend federal dollars it receives annually.

Lawmakers in Washington have a little more than two months to pass the 2023 farm bill. But the legislation is facing challenges beyond an upcoming deadline

