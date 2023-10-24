Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Voters in the District 2 City Council race will decide between the incumbent and two challengers when they go to the polls next month. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke with the candidates about their backgrounds and their top priorities if elected.

KMUW's Beth Golay talks to author Tan Twan Eng about his long-awaited third novel, The House of Doors.

Plus more on these stories:



A former Kansas lawmaker who has faced multiple allegations of abuse and assault is running for a school board position in Wyandotte County.

Sedgwick County will offer several collection sites on Saturday for national prescription drug take-back day.

A non-profit group that is fighting child hunger in Haiti is partnering with Kansas State University to increase Haitian food production.

City council members in De Soto have finalized a plan to offer tax incentives worth $200 million dollars for Panasonic’s new electric vehicle battery plant in Kansas.

State wildlife officials are hosting a cooking competition where Kansans can share their best recipes for eating - among other things - invasive species.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Blaise Mesa, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper