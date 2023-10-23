© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 23, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Two distinct candidates are running to be Wichita’s next mayor in the upcoming election. Incumbent Brandon Whipple is facing off with political newcomer and former television reporter Lily Wu. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron spoke with them both about their vision for Wichita.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Early voting for the general election begins today at the Sedgwick County Election Office. The office will be open to voters 8 to 5 Monday through Friday.
  • Kansas foster care contractor Cornerstones of Care hasn’t had a child spend a night in an office since January. But 17 kids have spent a night in a new short-term shelter.
  • Hundreds of people gathered and marched in Old Town Square yesterday in support of Palestine and to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
  • The University of Kansas aims to become one of the nation's leading centers in the research and treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. That's just one of many initiatives it will undertake with its largest fundraising campaign ever.
  • Kansas has achieved the state’s first recorded osprey nesting at Perry Lake near Topeka.

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
