Friday, October 20, 2023

When Leanne Caret graduated with an accounting degree from Kansas State in 1988, she went straight to work at Boeing Wichita. More than 30 years later, she retired as president of Boeing’s massive Defense, Space and Security operation. She was the first woman to hold the position. Caret is now the Sam Bloomfield Distinguished Engineer in Residence at Wichita State, working with faculty and mentoring students. She recently sat down with KMUW's Tom Shine and told him the early lessons she learned in

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Attorney General’s office sent out its first round of prevention grants from the state opioid settlement funds this week.

Kansas lawmakers will consider a plan to boost their pay when they return to Topeka in January.

The City of Wichita will begin paving dirt roads in some neighborhoods next week.

Kansas will receive more than $5 million dollars in federal funds over the next three years to increase capacity locally for the national suicide and crisis hotline.

The City of Wichita is hosting a public forum Monday to get feedback on community housing needs and how federal dollars can address them.

Chronic wasting disease—which infects deer and elk—continues to spread throughout the Great Plains and Midwest.

The Wichita Art Museum will receive more than $400,000 from a nonprofit to make art more accessible to the community.

