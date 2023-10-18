© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Wichita band Haymakers recently released the album "100 Years of Hank," a tribute to American music legend Hank Williams. Dustin Arbuckle and Tom Page of that group say that Williams' music has made a significant impact on them as musicians and as people. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Arbuckle and Page.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County is applying for grant money to improve security at the county’s election office.
  • A public hearing will be held by the Wichita City Council on a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium.
  • Problems with the computer system used by Kansas courts is affecting the Department for Children and Families.
  • Young Kansans living in communities of color are much more likely to have debt in collections than those in white communities, according to new data from the Urban Institute.
  • The city of Wichita’s nondiscrimination ordinance now includes protections against discrimination for race-based hairstyles.
  • A non-profit group that is fighting child hunger in Haiti is partnering with Kansas State University to increase Haitian food production.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
