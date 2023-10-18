Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Wichita band Haymakers recently released the album "100 Years of Hank," a tribute to American music legend Hank Williams. Dustin Arbuckle and Tom Page of that group say that Williams' music has made a significant impact on them as musicians and as people. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Arbuckle and Page.
Plus more on these stories:
- Sedgwick County is applying for grant money to improve security at the county’s election office.
- A public hearing will be held by the Wichita City Council on a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium.
- Problems with the computer system used by Kansas courts is affecting the Department for Children and Families.
- Young Kansans living in communities of color are much more likely to have debt in collections than those in white communities, according to new data from the Urban Institute.
- The city of Wichita’s nondiscrimination ordinance now includes protections against discrimination for race-based hairstyles.
- A non-profit group that is fighting child hunger in Haiti is partnering with Kansas State University to increase Haitian food production.
