Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wichita band Haymakers recently released the album "100 Years of Hank," a tribute to American music legend Hank Williams. Dustin Arbuckle and Tom Page of that group say that Williams' music has made a significant impact on them as musicians and as people. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Arbuckle and Page.

Sedgwick County is applying for grant money to improve security at the county’s election office.

A public hearing will be held by the Wichita City Council on a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium.

Problems with the computer system used by Kansas courts is affecting the Department for Children and Families.

Young Kansans living in communities of color are much more likely to have debt in collections than those in white communities, according to new data from the Urban Institute.

The city of Wichita’s nondiscrimination ordinance now includes protections against discrimination for race-based hairstyles.

A non-profit group that is fighting child hunger in Haiti is partnering with Kansas State University to increase Haitian food production.

