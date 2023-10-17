© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Aspiring writers are often told to what what they know. Author Christine Coulson tells Beth Golay that she took her 25 years of experience as a writer for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and did just that.

Plus more on these stories:

  • More Kansas families are piling up school meal debt following the end of federal COVID subsidies that made all meals free.
  • District courts across the state are still trying to get some online operations working after a security breach last week involving the Kansas Courts system.
  • A Proud Boys member from Kansas pleaded guilty Monday for crimes related to the January 6th Capitol riot.
  • A lawsuit against the City of Wichita challenging the use of a “gang list” by the police department is moving forward with a class-action status.
  • Wichita households can pick up free kits from the city to weatherproof their homes for energy efficiency this winter.
  • The University of Kansas men’s basketball team is ranked Number 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay