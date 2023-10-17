Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Aspiring writers are often told to what what they know. Author Christine Coulson tells Beth Golay that she took her 25 years of experience as a writer for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and did just that.

Plus more on these stories:



More Kansas families are piling up school meal debt following the end of federal COVID subsidies that made all meals free.

District courts across the state are still trying to get some online operations working after a security breach last week involving the Kansas Courts system.

A Proud Boys member from Kansas pleaded guilty Monday for crimes related to the January 6th Capitol riot.

A lawsuit against the City of Wichita challenging the use of a “gang list” by the police department is moving forward with a class-action status.

Wichita households can pick up free kits from the city to weatherproof their homes for energy efficiency this winter.

The University of Kansas men’s basketball team is ranked Number 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

