Friday, October 13, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Hotel Tempus is the latest immersive art experience by Tasha Wentling, it will open today, Friday the 13th. KMUW’s Torin Andersen went for a visit.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas health department says it has fixed a problem that led to around 10,000 Kansans being wrongly kicked off Medicaid.
- Attorney General Kris Kobach wants the Kansas Supreme Court to close a school funding lawsuit dating from 2010.
- Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ruled Thursday that Wichita police were justified in shooting and killing a man in 2021.
- The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Agriculture will work together to resolve a fight over water rights that affects the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge as well as farmers and ranchers.
- Members of the Wichita Symphony will perform free concerts at three Wichita Public Library branches on Saturday.
- The Wichita Ice Center will reopen to the public this evening after being closed for nearly three months.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper