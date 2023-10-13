Friday, October 13, 2023

Hotel Tempus is the latest immersive art experience by Tasha Wentling, it will open today, Friday the 13th. KMUW’s Torin Andersen went for a visit.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas health department says it has fixed a problem that led to around 10,000 Kansans being wrongly kicked off Medicaid.

Attorney General Kris Kobach wants the Kansas Supreme Court to close a school funding lawsuit dating from 2010.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ruled Thursday that Wichita police were justified in shooting and killing a man in 2021.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Agriculture will work together to resolve a fight over water rights that affects the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge as well as farmers and ranchers.

Members of the Wichita Symphony will perform free concerts at three Wichita Public Library branches on Saturday.

The Wichita Ice Center will reopen to the public this evening after being closed for nearly three months.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

