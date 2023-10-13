© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, October 13, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Hotel Tempus is the latest immersive art experience by Tasha Wentling, it will open today, Friday the 13th. KMUW’s Torin Andersen went for a visit.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas health department says it has fixed a problem that led to around 10,000 Kansans being wrongly kicked off Medicaid.
  • Attorney General Kris Kobach wants the Kansas Supreme Court to close a school funding lawsuit dating from 2010.
  • Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ruled Thursday that Wichita police were justified in shooting and killing a man in 2021.
  • The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Agriculture will work together to resolve a fight over water rights that affects the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge as well as farmers and ranchers.
  • Members of the Wichita Symphony will perform free concerts at three Wichita Public Library branches on Saturday.
  • The Wichita Ice Center will reopen to the public this evening after being closed for nearly three months.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
