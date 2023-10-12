Thursday, October 12, 2023

Singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson will perform at the Dyck Arboretum in Hesston this Sunday.Mendelson recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about her upcoming album, her approach to live performance, and some of her better-known collaborators.

Plus more on these stories:

A class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Wichita residents living above a chemical spill from Union Pacific Rail Road saw lost property values as a result.

Residents of Herington in Central Kansas are scrambling after the abrupt closure of their hospital and its clinics.

Scores on the ACT college admissions test nationally hit their lowest point in more than 30 years.

Kansas will now require railroads operating in the state to have at least two crew members in the lead locomotive.

Federal and state agencies say they will work together to find a solution to water rights in central Kansas.

The University of Kansas men’s basketball program was placed on three years probation by the NCAA for rules violations.



Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper