Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Taxpayers across Kansas voiced concerns at public hearings this fall in the wake of another year of large property tax increases. Lawmakers in Topeka are taking notice, which could lead to more changes to tax laws, including a potential constitutional amendment. Kansas News Service reporters Dylan Lysen and Joe Blubaugh discuss the plans lawmakers might consider.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas student test scores have started to rebound after dropping during the pandemic.

Attorney General Kris Kobach is asking federal judges with jurisdiction over Kansas to stop requiring the use of people’s pronouns when they differ from their sex assigned at birth.

Several Wichita Public libraries will undergo interior renovations in the coming years.

A new law that gives Kansas lawmakers the first chance to buy closed school buildings has left some districts unable to sell property.

Wichita's Public Works Department will assess and repair several miles of water pipelines after issues were found.

Wichita is seeking land to build two new fire stations in northwest and southwest parts of the city.

Kansas will designate Juneteenth as a state holiday.

The Sedgwick County Zoo says two of its African elephants are pregnant.



Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

