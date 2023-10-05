Thursday, October 5, 2023

Director Kevin Smith's 1997 film Chasing Amy was an enormous financial and critical success, and it continued Smith's meteoric trajectory in the independent film world. The movie generated plenty of controversy, both among the general public and within the LGBTQ+ community. It also saved Sav Rodgers' life. The Kansas filmmaker says the movie helped him come to terms with his queer identity and, through a series of unexpected events, helped him come out as a trans man. Rodgers documents much of this in his new film, Chasing Chasing Amy, which plays tomorrow at the Tallgrass Film Festival. KMUW's Fletcher Powell spoke with Sav Rodgers and asked about how the movie took the shape it did.

Plus more on these stories:



The 2024 economic forecast for Wichita is out, and for a second straight year, it’s positive.

Bidding is now open for contractors vying to run the Kansas Medicaid program.

A 5-year-old child was raped and killed in Topeka on Monday, and neighbors say they reported neglect, but the state didn’t respond.

For the second year in a row, the Mississippi River is low heading into the fall harvest season.

A Wichita school for children with dyslexia and their educators will celebrate the grand opening of its new campus Friday and Saturday.

Sedgwick County is hosting a Hazardous Waste Collection event this month.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will hold its annual bison sale next month.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Rose Conlon, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, Eric Schmid, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

