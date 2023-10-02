Monday, October 2, 2023

The story of the greatest military hero Wichita ever produced has become a casualty of time. But two Wichita men are trying to change that. They spoke with KMUW's Tom Shine.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers are again looking at removing the three-day grace period for mail ballots sent by election day to arrive.

The city of Wichita’s program to incentivize landlords to accept government rental assistance is winding down.

The Wichita City Council will vote tomorrow to hire a consultant to conduct a study on the city’s transit system. It’s part of the city’s plan to redesign its system with the new Multimodal Center that will be located in Delano.

The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will celebrate Indigenous People’s Day on Saturday, October 7.

The Kansas Humane Society will host its annual dog festival, Woofstock. Woofstock will have activities for the whole family, dogs included.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay