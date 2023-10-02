Monday, October 2, 2023
The story of the greatest military hero Wichita ever produced has become a casualty of time. But two Wichita men are trying to change that. They spoke with KMUW's Tom Shine.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas lawmakers are again looking at removing the three-day grace period for mail ballots sent by election day to arrive.
- The city of Wichita’s program to incentivize landlords to accept government rental assistance is winding down.
- The Wichita City Council will vote tomorrow to hire a consultant to conduct a study on the city’s transit system. It’s part of the city’s plan to redesign its system with the new Multimodal Center that will be located in Delano.
- The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will celebrate Indigenous People’s Day on Saturday, October 7.
- The Kansas Humane Society will host its annual dog festival, Woofstock. Woofstock will have activities for the whole family, dogs included.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay