© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 2, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The story of the greatest military hero Wichita ever produced has become a casualty of time. But two Wichita men are trying to change that. They spoke with KMUW's Tom Shine.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers are again looking at removing the three-day grace period for mail ballots sent by election day to arrive.
  • The city of Wichita’s program to incentivize landlords to accept government rental assistance is winding down.
  • The Wichita City Council will vote tomorrow to hire a consultant to conduct a study on the city’s transit system. It’s part of the city’s plan to redesign its system with the new Multimodal Center that will be located in Delano.
  • The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will celebrate Indigenous People’s Day on Saturday, October 7.
  • The Kansas Humane Society will host its annual dog festival, Woofstock. Woofstock will have activities for the whole family, dogs included.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens