Friday, September 29, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
"Dulce" is the new album from musician and former Wichitan Maria Elena Silva. The album was recorded in Los Angeles with a cast of musicians that includes legendary guitarist Mark Ribot and producer Chris Schlarb, and the record finds the singer-songwriter performing songs in Spanish and English. We have Jedd Beaudoin's conversation with Silva.
Plus more on these stories:
- A city-funded program to get healthier foods into Wichita corner stores is facing a major setback after the city rejected all of the bids to run the program.
- A Kansas lawmaker has threatened to defund the state’s wildlife department over a possible deer baiting ban. And he says another lawmaker who owns a hunting lodge will help him do it. Lodges use baiting to attract deer for their customers.
- Governor Laura Kelly has again issued a disaster emergency proclamation because of the threat of wildfires.
- The farm bill will lapse this weekend if lawmakers don’t pass a new one or extend the old one. Congress missing farm bill deadlines has become common in the 21st century.
- A Wichita neighborhood association will hold a community meeting tomorrow to share information about groundwater contamination.
- An American Idol-style musical event to help people in recovery from addiction is Saturday evening at Century II.
- Proud of Wichita is hosting Wichita’s first inclusive job fair on Tuesday at the Advanced Learning Library in Downtown Wichita from 3 to 7.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Will Bauer, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay