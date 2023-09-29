Friday, September 29, 2023

"Dulce" is the new album from musician and former Wichitan Maria Elena Silva. The album was recorded in Los Angeles with a cast of musicians that includes legendary guitarist Mark Ribot and producer Chris Schlarb, and the record finds the singer-songwriter performing songs in Spanish and English. We have Jedd Beaudoin's conversation with Silva.

Plus more on these stories:



A city-funded program to get healthier foods into Wichita corner stores is facing a major setback after the city rejected all of the bids to run the program.

A Kansas lawmaker has threatened to defund the state’s wildlife department over a possible deer baiting ban. And he says another lawmaker who owns a hunting lodge will help him do it. Lodges use baiting to attract deer for their customers.

Governor Laura Kelly has again issued a disaster emergency proclamation because of the threat of wildfires.

The farm bill will lapse this weekend if lawmakers don’t pass a new one or extend the old one. Congress missing farm bill deadlines has become common in the 21st century.

A Wichita neighborhood association will hold a community meeting tomorrow to share information about groundwater contamination.

An American Idol-style musical event to help people in recovery from addiction is Saturday evening at Century II.

Proud of Wichita is hosting Wichita’s first inclusive job fair on Tuesday at the Advanced Learning Library in Downtown Wichita from 3 to 7.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Will Bauer, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay