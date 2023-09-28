Thursday, September 28, 2023
Fletcher Powell is a member of Critic's Choice Association and you can hear his reviews every Thursday on KMUW. This week he looks at a new movie that really means it.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has proposed a bill banning foreign entities from buying up Kansas farmland.
- President Joe Biden has vetoed legislation intended to undo federal protections for the the lesser prairie chicken.
- Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to authorize about $1 million dollars in pay increases for employees who did not receive a raise under this year’s budget.
- Home prices in Wichita are growing at a more typical rate compared to the past several years, according to a new study from Wichita State.
- Work has begun on Century II’s roof membrane, which gives the building its signature blue color.
- Wichita State University says this fall's enrollment is the highest in its 128-year history.
- The city of Peabody is under a boil water advisory from state health officials.
