Thursday, September 28, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Fletcher Powell is a member of Critic's Choice Association and you can hear his reviews every Thursday on KMUW. This week he looks at a new movie that really means it.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has proposed a bill banning foreign entities from buying up Kansas farmland.
  • President Joe Biden has vetoed legislation intended to undo federal protections for the the lesser prairie chicken.
  • Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to authorize about $1 million dollars in pay increases for employees who did not receive a raise under this year’s budget.
  • Home prices in Wichita are growing at a more typical rate compared to the past several years, according to a new study from Wichita State.
  • Work has begun on Century II’s roof membrane, which gives the building its signature blue color.
  • Wichita State University says this fall's enrollment is the highest in its 128-year history.
  • The city of Peabody is under a boil water advisory from state health officials.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
