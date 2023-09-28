Thursday, September 28, 2023

Fletcher Powell is a member of Critic's Choice Association and you can hear his reviews every Thursday on KMUW. This week he looks at a new movie that really means it.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has proposed a bill banning foreign entities from buying up Kansas farmland.

President Joe Biden has vetoed legislation intended to undo federal protections for the the lesser prairie chicken.

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to authorize about $1 million dollars in pay increases for employees who did not receive a raise under this year’s budget.

Home prices in Wichita are growing at a more typical rate compared to the past several years, according to a new study from Wichita State.

Work has begun on Century II’s roof membrane, which gives the building its signature blue color.

Wichita State University says this fall's enrollment is the highest in its 128-year history.

The city of Peabody is under a boil water advisory from state health officials.

