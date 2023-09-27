© 2023 KMUW
Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
If you’ve ever had a nosebleed, you know that people will offer lots of advice about how to make it stop. If you ask Wichita entrepreneur Merrie East, she’d probably tell you to try NozePax - a product she developed and hopes to make as common as Band-Aids.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • KMUW hosted a mayoral debate on Monday night in partnership with the Wichita Eagle, the Community Voice and the Wichita Journalism Collaborative. Candidates Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu answered questions selected from a community panel, as well as from listeners and readers. The debate was broadcast live on KMUW 89.1-FM. If you missed it, the debate can be heard in its entirety here.
  • A potential government shutdown could have wide-reaching ramifications for Kansans who work for the federal government or who rely on federal assistance programs.
  • Wichita will host open houses this week for its first 13 public housing units available for sale.
  • The public will no longer be able to comment virtually at Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meetings, starting next month.
  • Wichita is developing a plan to protect the city’s existing tree canopy and to plant more trees.
  • The Sedgwick County Treasurer will open a Tag and Tax office in Derby next week.
  • Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang has signed a new long-term contract with the school.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
