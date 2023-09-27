Wednesday, September 27, 2023

If you’ve ever had a nosebleed, you know that people will offer lots of advice about how to make it stop. If you ask Wichita entrepreneur Merrie East, she’d probably tell you to try NozePax - a product she developed and hopes to make as common as Band-Aids.

Plus, more on these stories:



KMUW hosted a mayoral debate on Monday night in partnership with the Wichita Eagle, the Community Voice and the Wichita Journalism Collaborative. Candidates Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu answered questions selected from a community panel, as well as from listeners and readers. The debate was broadcast live on KMUW 89.1-FM. If you missed it, the debate can be heard in its entirety here.

A potential government shutdown could have wide-reaching ramifications for Kansans who work for the federal government or who rely on federal assistance programs.

Wichita will host open houses this week for its first 13 public housing units available for sale.

The public will no longer be able to comment virtually at Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meetings, starting next month.

Wichita is developing a plan to protect the city’s existing tree canopy and to plant more trees.

The Sedgwick County Treasurer will open a Tag and Tax office in Derby next week.

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang has signed a new long-term contract with the school.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper