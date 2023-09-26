© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Food waste is the largest category of trash going to landfills, according to an estimate from the US Environmental Protection Agency in 2018. Community composting operations are popping up in cities across the country hoping to keep that waste out of landfills and return nutrients to the soil. But not all cities are welcoming them, especially when neighbors complain about bad smells and pests. We report on how cities in the Midwest are handling these new operations.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The two candidates for Wichita mayor participated in a debate last night that covered topics including public safety, development and the environment.
  • Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is once again making her case for expanding Medicaid, but Republican leaders seem likely to continue opposing it.
  • Kansans are getting $14.5 million dollars less in food assistance a month after the end of increased pandemic benefits.
  • An influential member of the Kansas House of Representatives is stepping down.
  • Farming practices that improve soil health might also have economic benefits for farmers, according to a study from the Soil Health Institute.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Eva Tesfaye
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
