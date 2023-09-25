Monday, September 25, 2023

The French Tea Room in Wichita will officially open next month. But the Black-owned business already has guests sipping cups of Earl Grey inside the pink and white house in College Hill. We learn more about the new venture.

Plus more on these stories:



A more than $300,000 dollar grant will help more Kansans get their driving privileges back. The grant comes as more than 200,000 Kansas drivers have a suspended license.

Authorities are investigating the third death in the Sedgwick County Jail in the last week.

A new audit says that nearly a third of all Kansas state employees work full time or part time from home, and that could increase.

Ottawa will allow urban farming after an aspiring beekeeper sued the city, and other residents pushed for the right to keep chickens.

A ceremony to honor members of the U-S submarine service who lost their lives during World War II will be held Sunday.

A memorial service to remember those killed in the 1970 Wichita State University plane crash will be held next Monday at WSU.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Tom Shine, Taliyah Winn and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

