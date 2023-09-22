© 2023 KMUW
Friday, September 22, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Rudy Love & The Encore have a new record out today. Titled "The Beauty of Burdens," the release marries serious topics with a a sense of humor that Love says has always been important to him. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Love and guitarist Willy Simms and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County’s tax foreclosure sales only collected about a third of back taxes owed over a 10-year period, according to a preliminary analysis by the City of Wichita.
  • The cost to renovate a historic arena on the Kansas State Fairgrounds is ballooning.
  • The City of Wichita has wrapped up its internal audit of the police department property and evidence storage facility.
  • A majority of faculty at the University of Kansas have signed authorization cards asking for a unionization vote.
  • CBS evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will speak in Wichita next spring.
  • Actor Barry Corbin will speak at Wichita State University next month.
  • Wichita State University has received a $1.5 million dollar gift as part of its effort to upgrade the school’s softball facilities.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
