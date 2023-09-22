Friday, September 22, 2023

Rudy Love & The Encore have a new record out today. Titled "The Beauty of Burdens," the release marries serious topics with a a sense of humor that Love says has always been important to him. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Love and guitarist Willy Simms and has more.

Sedgwick County’s tax foreclosure sales only collected about a third of back taxes owed over a 10-year period, according to a preliminary analysis by the City of Wichita.

The cost to renovate a historic arena on the Kansas State Fairgrounds is ballooning.

The City of Wichita has wrapped up its internal audit of the police department property and evidence storage facility.

A majority of faculty at the University of Kansas have signed authorization cards asking for a unionization vote.

CBS evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will speak in Wichita next spring.

Actor Barry Corbin will speak at Wichita State University next month.

Wichita State University has received a $1.5 million dollar gift as part of its effort to upgrade the school’s softball facilities.



Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

