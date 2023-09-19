Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Homicide is a leading cause of maternal mortality in Kansas and nationally, and a Wichita woman’s death last month is high-profile example. It comes as the state’s domestic violence shelters are filling up at the same time that extra pandemic aid is ending. KMUW's Rose Conlon reports.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas will no longer require teachers to pass a basic skills exam that has been part of the licensing process for decades.

Kansas voter registration day is Tuesday, and the state will host events to increase civic engagement.

Kansas wildlife commissioners are trying to crack down on pet smugglers who collect native animals like ornate box turtles.

All students received free school meals during the pandemic. That ended last school year.

Sedgwick County will host a free household hazardous waste disposal event on Saturday.

The United Auto Workers strike that has shut down three plants could lead to work stopping at the Fairfax General Motors plant in Kansas City, Kansas, this week.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peter Medlin, Suzanne Perez, Taliyah Winn, and Sam Zeff.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper