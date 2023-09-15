Friday, September 15, 2023

The Greater Wichita Partnership has announced an array of projects recently worth more than half of billion dollars. The most notable is a biomedical campus that Wichita State and the KU School of Medicine will build together near Broadway and William. Jeff Fluhr is president of the Greater Wichita Partnership. He sat down with KMUW's Tom Shine and told him the project could help transform all of Wichita, not just downtown.

Plus more on these stories:



The Sedgwick County Commission passed a six-month moratorium on building new commercial-scale solar projects this week.

A workshop to help people with suspended driver’s licenses will be held this weekend.

New Census data shows health insurance coverage increased in Kansas and nationally last year.

The Sedgwick County Health Department will begin offering Covid-19 vaccines later this month.

Kansas residents are suing gas suppliers for jacking up prices during a 2021 winter storm.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity will celebrate building its 100th house as part of its Rock the Block initiative.

A section of I-135 in Sedgwick and Harvey counties will see an increased presence of local and state law enforcement.

Parts of Douglas will be closed Sunday for Open Streets ICT.

Wichita native and jazz recording artist Skinny Hightower will perform at Open Streets this weekend.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

