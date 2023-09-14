Thursday, September 14, 2023

American's don't trust each other. And it's literally killing us. Distrust arguably caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths during the pandemic. Distrust continues to undermine healthcare, especially in places like rural Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



More than 20,000 Kansans called the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in its first year.

108 people died by suicide in Sedgwick County last year.

Kansas health officials have issued a high-risk warning for the West Nile virus for much of the state.

Douglas between Seneca and Meridian will be reconstructed into a three-lane roadway starting next year.

The regulatory panel that oversees utilities in Kansas will have a new member in place before it decides on a controversial electricity rate increase.

Governor Laura Kelly is asking federal officials to work with local communities to find a solution to a water rights dispute in central Kansas.

