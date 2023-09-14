© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

American's don't trust each other. And it's literally killing us. Distrust arguably caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths during the pandemic. Distrust continues to undermine healthcare, especially in places like rural Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:

  • More than 20,000 Kansans called the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in its first year.
  • 108 people died by suicide in Sedgwick County last year.
  • Kansas health officials have issued a high-risk warning for the West Nile virus for much of the state.
  • Douglas between Seneca and Meridian will be reconstructed into a three-lane roadway starting next year.
  • The regulatory panel that oversees utilities in Kansas will have a new member in place before it decides on a controversial electricity rate increase.
  • Governor Laura Kelly is asking federal officials to work with local communities to find a solution to a water rights dispute in central Kansas.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Frank Morris, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay