Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Like many industries since the pandemic, bars and nightclubs have had to adjust to the changing tastes of their customers. And for many, that means taking care of patrons who are choosing to consume less alcohol.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas Supreme Court justices seemed skeptical Tuesday of a Wichita ordinance used to arrest a protester in 2020.

Wichita’s City Council will require short term rentals like Airbnbs to get licensed and pay a fee, under a new policy passed Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will need written consent from some drivers before they can search cars, under an agreement a Kansas judge is considering.

Kansas is asking the federal government for a major disaster declaration following a series of damaging storms this summer.

The Wichita City Council approved projects to add hydration stations and public restrooms downtown – but funding for one of the restrooms is still uncertain.

Friends University will celebrate its 125th anniversary this week.

