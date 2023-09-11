Monday, September 11, 2023

More and more schools are offering students fresh, locally grown food in their cafeterias. It’s the big idea behind the Farm to School movement. And there’s a lot of federal investment behind it. Those dollars aim to reshape school lunch menus and strengthen local farm economies.

Plus more on these stories:



Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas says he would consider a government shutdown this fall unless there are cuts to federal spending.

Researchers at the University of Kansas are studying ways to shorten a years-long waitlists for state disability services.

Some downtown Wichita parks and spaces will get public restrooms and hydration stations pending a city council vote tomorrow.

A former Kansas lawmaker has been appointed to the Kansas Corporation Commission.

A Kansas man pleaded guilty this week to a crime related to the January 6th riot at the U-S Capitol in 2021.

Climate change means the fall season is getting warmer in Kansas.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

