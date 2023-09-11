Monday, September 11, 2023
More and more schools are offering students fresh, locally grown food in their cafeterias. It’s the big idea behind the Farm to School movement. And there’s a lot of federal investment behind it. Those dollars aim to reshape school lunch menus and strengthen local farm economies.
Plus more on these stories:
- Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas says he would consider a government shutdown this fall unless there are cuts to federal spending.
- Researchers at the University of Kansas are studying ways to shorten a years-long waitlists for state disability services.
- Some downtown Wichita parks and spaces will get public restrooms and hydration stations pending a city council vote tomorrow.
- A former Kansas lawmaker has been appointed to the Kansas Corporation Commission.
- A Kansas man pleaded guilty this week to a crime related to the January 6th riot at the U-S Capitol in 2021.
- Climate change means the fall season is getting warmer in Kansas.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper