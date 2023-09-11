© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, September 11, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
More and more schools are offering students fresh, locally grown food in their cafeterias. It’s the big idea behind the Farm to School movement. And there’s a lot of federal investment behind it. Those dollars aim to reshape school lunch menus and strengthen local farm economies.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas says he would consider a government shutdown this fall unless there are cuts to federal spending.
  • Researchers at the University of Kansas are studying ways to shorten a years-long waitlists for state disability services.
  • Some downtown Wichita parks and spaces will get public restrooms and hydration stations pending a city council vote tomorrow.
  • A former Kansas lawmaker has been appointed to the Kansas Corporation Commission.
  • A Kansas man pleaded guilty this week to a crime related to the January 6th riot at the U-S Capitol in 2021.
  • Climate change means the fall season is getting warmer in Kansas.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
