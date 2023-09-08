Friday, September 8, 2023

Musicians Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are currently on the road trying to make a world record by playing 50 shows in all 50 states in Under 50 days.

We speak with Allman and Frankenreiter to see how it's going.

Plus more on these stories:



New research estimates Kansas abortion providers saw thousands more patients than usual in the first half of 2023.

A new Kansas commission is meeting to consider increasing state lawmaker pay.

Starting this fall, Wichitans with housing vouchers will be able to spend 10 to 12 percent more on rent.

The Dole V.A. Medical Center is sponsoring an event to provide services to Wichita’s homeless population.

Recent heat and drought have fueled concerns about this year’s corn crop.

A grizzly bear that fatally mauled a Derby woman near Yellowstone National Park this summer has been killed.

The annual Kansas State Fair begins today in Hutchinson.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Shelia Brummer, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

