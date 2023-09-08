Friday, September 8, 2023
Musicians Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are currently on the road trying to make a world record by playing 50 shows in all 50 states in Under 50 days.
We speak with Allman and Frankenreiter to see how it's going.
Plus more on these stories:
- New research estimates Kansas abortion providers saw thousands more patients than usual in the first half of 2023.
- A new Kansas commission is meeting to consider increasing state lawmaker pay.
- Starting this fall, Wichitans with housing vouchers will be able to spend 10 to 12 percent more on rent.
- The Dole V.A. Medical Center is sponsoring an event to provide services to Wichita’s homeless population.
- Recent heat and drought have fueled concerns about this year’s corn crop.
- A grizzly bear that fatally mauled a Derby woman near Yellowstone National Park this summer has been killed.
- The annual Kansas State Fair begins today in Hutchinson.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Shelia Brummer, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper