Thursday, September 7, 2023

Last year, the U.S. exported 18-and-a-half billion dollars worth of corn. More than a quarter of that went to Mexico. But that trade relationship has been strained in recent years, with Mexico’s president trying to ban the import of genetically modified corn. As Harvest Public Media’s Dana Cronin explains, the president’s decree pits cultural conviction against a major trade agreement.

Plus more on these stories:



Student loan payments are set to resume next month, and fewer Kansas borrowers stand to benefit from a new federal repayment program .

A state commission is asking a judge who signed off on the search of a Kansas newspaper office to explain her decision.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has received a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat rising overdose deaths in the community.

Sedgwick County employees will now be able to take up to eight weeks of paid parental leave.

Wichita State University has been named a breastfeeding-friendly campus by a state coalition that advocates for nursing mothers.

Kansas has been awarded $40 million dollars from the U.S. Treasury Department for a new program to help communities develop child care facilities.

Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires will continue to affect Wichita's air quality today.

